Humanitarian corridor for evacuation in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be open on Saturday - governor

People react as an evacuation train with their relatives leaves from Kyiv to Lviv, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Kyiv central train station, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

"A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A 'regime of silence' has been agreed for 19 March starting at 9 am (0700 GMT)," Gaiday said.