Huge smoke cloud seen after blast in Ukraine city with chemical plant

Europe

Reuters
12 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:02 am

Related News

Huge smoke cloud seen after blast in Ukraine city with chemical plant

Reuters
12 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:02 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the air on Saturday after an explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which houses a chemical plant, the Russian news agency RIA quoted one of its reporters as saying.

Avdiivka, currently held by Ukrainian forces, lies just to the north of the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian-speaking separatists.

RIA posted video it said had been taken from Donetsk which showed a large smoke cloud rising from Avdiivka.

Reuters was unable to immediately to confirm the RIA report or the authenticity of the video.

In early May, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in Avdiivka, the regional governor said. 

The coking plant belongs to Ukrainian steel company Metinvest BV(METIV.UL), which in March said shells had hit the territory of the plant, damaging some of its facilities. The plant had already suspended operations following Russia's invasion.

World+Biz

Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

1h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

35m | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

3h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

1h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

1h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended