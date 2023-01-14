Huge deposit of rare earth metals discovered in Sweden

President and CEO of Swedish mining company LKAB Jan Mostrom and Sweden's Energy Minister Ebba Busch attend a news conference at LKAB in Kiruna, Sweden January 12, 2023. LKAB announced that Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals is located in the Kiruna area. Photo: Reuters

Sweden has found more than 1 million tonnes of rare earth oxides, the largest known such deposit in Europe, in the Kiruna area of the country, reports Reuters.

Rare earth minerals are essential to many high-tech manufacturing processes and are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, portable electronics, microphones and speakers.

No rare earth metals are mined in Europe at the moment, and some 98% of the metals used in the EU in 2021 were imported from China, according to BBC.

"This is good news, not only for LKAB, the region and the Swedish people, but also for Europe and the climate," Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB CEO Jan Mostrom said in a statement on Thursday.

"It could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition," he said.

Swedish Energy, Business and Industry Minister Ebba Busch said, "Electrification, the EU's self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine."

LKAB said it planned to submit an application for an exploitation concession in 2023 but added that it would be at least 10-15 years before it could potentially begin mining the deposit and shipping to market.

The process toward approval of new mines is lengthy and demanding in the Nordic country as operations often raise the risk impacting water resources and biodiversity in the areas where they are located.