Hope of finding survivors of blast in German industrial park fades

Europe

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:27 pm

Related News

Hope of finding survivors of blast in German industrial park fades

Two people were found dead after the explosion at the Chempark site, home to chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, and 31 were injured

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:27 pm
Smoke billows following an explosion in Wiesdorf, Leverkusen, Germany July 27, 2021, in this photo obtained from social media. Anna Fross/via REUTERS
Smoke billows following an explosion in Wiesdorf, Leverkusen, Germany July 27, 2021, in this photo obtained from social media. Anna Fross/via REUTERS

The operator of a German industrial park that was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday dampened hopes of finding more survivors in the debris and warned residents near the site to stay away from soot that rained down after the blast.

Two people were found dead after the explosion at the Chempark site, home to chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, and 31 were injured.

Five are still missing, Currenta chief Frank Hyldmar told journalists on Wednesday, adding that "we have to assume that we will not find them alive".

With the focus on the scene still on finding the missing people, including with the aid of high-resolution drones, the company said it was still too early to say what caused the explosion, which led to a fire in a tank containing solvents.

Experts are also analysing whether soot that rained down on the surrounding area after the blast could be toxic.

Until the results are in, residents should avoid getting the soot on their skin and bringing it into the house on their shoes, and they should not eat fruit from their gardens, Hermann Greven of the Leverkusen fire department said.

He also said that playgrounds in the area have been closed.

World+Biz

Germany / Chemical Blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

4h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 