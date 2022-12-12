Heavy snow causes travel disruptions, Heathrow cancels flights

Europe

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:40 am

Heavy snow causes travel disruptions, Heathrow cancels flights

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Heavy snow amid freezing temperatures continued to cause travel disruption across parts of the United Kingdom on Monday (December 12), the BBC News reported.

Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, cancelled more than 50 flights Monday morning due to fog. The icy conditions also led to reports of train delays and motorway accidents.

Temperatures could drop as low as -15C (5F) in northeast Scotland Monday night – the lowest the UK has seen since February last year, according to the BBC.

A severe weather warning has been put in place till Monday morning, said the UK's Met Office.

