Heavy snow causes travel disruptions, Heathrow cancels flights

Heavy snow amid freezing temperatures continued to cause travel disruption across parts of the United Kingdom on Monday (December 12), the BBC News reported.

Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, cancelled more than 50 flights Monday morning due to fog. The icy conditions also led to reports of train delays and motorway accidents.

Temperatures could drop as low as -15C (5F) in northeast Scotland Monday night – the lowest the UK has seen since February last year, according to the BBC.

A severe weather warning has been put in place till Monday morning, said the UK's Met Office.