Gunmen ambush French prison van to free drug dealer, killing two guards

Europe

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Gunmen ambush French prison van to free drug dealer, killing two guards

The brazen, morning attack at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France underlines the growing threat of drug crime across Europe, the world's No.1 cocaine market

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
A screen grab from a CCTV video shows a person aiming as gunmen wearing balaclavas ambush a prison van to free a drug dealer in Val-de-Reuil, France May 14, 2024. Screengrab: OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS
A screen grab from a CCTV video shows a person aiming as gunmen wearing balaclavas ambush a prison van to free a drug dealer in Val-de-Reuil, France May 14, 2024. Screengrab: OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS

Gunmen wearing balaclavas ambushed a prison van in northern France on Tuesday to free a drug dealer known as "The Fly," killing two prison guards, severely wounding three and triggering a major police manhunt. 

The brazen, morning attack at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France underlines the growing threat of drug crime across Europe, the world's No.1 cocaine market. 

It came on the same day that France's Senate released a major report on drug trafficking, warning that the country faces a "tipping point" from rising narco violence that represents "a threat to the fundamental interests of the nation." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fugitive inmate, named Mohamed Amra, is a 30-year-old drug dealer from northern France, according to the Paris prosecutor's office and police sources. He had been convicted of burglary by a court in Evreux on May 10 and was being held at the Val de Reuil prison. 

Amra had also been indicted by prosecutors in Marseille for a kidnapping that led to a death, the Paris prosecutor's office  said. A police source in Marseille said Amra was a drug dealer with ties to the city's powerful "Blacks" gang.

Images on social media showed gunmen in balaclavas circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.  

Amra's lawyer, Hugues Vigier, told BFM TV that the violence of the incident did not correspond with the person he knew. He said Amra had tried to escape from prison on Sunday by sawing at the bars of his cell.

"This element suggests that there was an escape attempt in preparation," Vigier said. 

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched, with several hundred officers involved. 

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said the prison van was attacked while Amra was being driven to meet an investigating judge in Rouen. He said two of the injured officers were in critical condition. 

"Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime," he told BFM TV. "These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed."

NARCO 'TIPPING POINT' 

A flood of cocaine entering Europe each year has turbocharged organised crime across the continent, leading to ever more violent confrontations with police and deadly turf wars between gangs.

"This brutal attack shows the threat of organised crime is as big as the terrorist threat," the European Union's Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson wrote on X. "We must counter it with the same determination."

The Senate report said there had been a fivefold increase in French cocaine seizures over the last decade, and France's drug trade had annual turnover of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion). 

With the country at "a tipping point", it recommended the creation of a French version of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and a renewed focus on intelligence, money laundering and corruption. 

Marseille has been the epicentre of France's gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking gangs.

France's main prison guards unions called for a symbolic one-day shut down of the country's jails "to express our emotion in support of our colleagues who died in service." They also sought an emergency meeting with the justice minister to discuss prison overcrowding and security risks.

World+Biz

France / prison transport attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

2h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

My crusade against sugar in all food

2h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

1h | Videos
The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

2h | Videos
The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

16h | Videos