Grid operator tells Ukrainians to brace for more blackouts

Europe

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Grid operator tells Ukrainians to brace for more blackouts

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:58 am
A full moon rises behind an electricity pylon with high-voltage power lines, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A full moon rises behind an electricity pylon with high-voltage power lines, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's grid operator told consumers to brace for more blackouts in Kyiv and other regions on Monday as it seeks to reduce the strain on energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Rolling blackouts are becoming increasingly routine in the capital of 3 million after a wave of Russian attacks on power facilities that have damaged 40% of energy infrastructure since 10 Oct.

Several of those attacks have struck during the Monday rush hour, but there was no immediate indication of new strikes on Monday morning although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday that Russia might be preparing new attacks.

"The country's power grid still cannot resume full operation after the Russian terrorist attacks. In some regions, we have to introduce blackouts to avoid overloading the high-voltage infrastructure," the Ukrenergo grid operator said.

Scheduled shutdowns from 06.00 am local time to the end of the day will affect Kyiv and the regions of Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava, it said in a statement.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation that more than 4.5 million consumers were without power.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko has told the city's residents to consider everything including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water completely.

World+Biz

Blackouts / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

2h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

2h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

4h | Panorama
WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

15h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

15h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

17h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation