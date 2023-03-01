Greek transport minister resigns following deadly train crash

Europe

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

Greek transport minister resigns following deadly train crash

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:14 pm
Greece Minister for infrastructure and transport Kostas Karamanlis. Photo: Getty images
Greece Minister for infrastructure and transport Kostas Karamanlis. Photo: Getty images

Kostas Karamanlis has resigned as Greece's minister for infrastructure and transport, BBC has reported.

He said in a statement: "When something so tragic happens, it is impossible to continue and pretend like it didn't happen...

"This is called political responsibility.

"For that reason, I announce my resignation as Infrastructure and Transport minister.

"It is what I feel as a duty to do, as a mark of respect toward the memory of the people who died so unfairly, and taking the responsibility for the Greek state's and Greek political system's mistakes over the course of history."

"From the deepest of my heart, I express my sorrow and my support to the families of the victims," he added.

In the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory, a Greek passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train late Tuesday, throwing entire carriages off the tracks and killing at least 36 people, many of them students, reports Reuters.

Officials predicted that the death toll would rise further as temperatures in one carriage reached 1,300 degrees Celsius after it was engulfed in flames.

Passengers described a "nightmarish" crash that shattered their train near the central town of Larissa shortly before midnight. After a long holiday weekend, it was on its way from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Many kicked through windows to escape the inferno, others were flung up to 40 metres on impact.

"There was panic... the fire was immediate... we were being burned as we turned over, fire was right and left," said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

Another escaped passenger from the fifth carriage told Skai TV: "People were screaming and smashing windows... The impact of iron from the other train caused one of the windows to cave in."

As investigators tried to figure out why the two trains were on the same track, a station master was arrested.

Top News / World+Biz

Greece / Train accident / Greece Train Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

15h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

15h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

3h | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

10h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

12h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod