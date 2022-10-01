Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows

Europe

Reuters
01 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows

Reuters
01 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:31 pm
FILE PHOTO - Armenians protest against Azerbaijan&#039;s President Ilham Aliyev in front of the venue, where the ceremony takes place to mark the start of commercial operations of the gas interconnector link between Greece and Bulgaria, in Sofia, Bulgaria October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
FILE PHOTO - Armenians protest against Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in front of the venue, where the ceremony takes place to mark the start of commercial operations of the gas interconnector link between Greece and Bulgaria, in Sofia, Bulgaria October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Greece and Bulgaria started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline on Saturday which will help decrease southeast Europe's dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.

The 182-km pipeline will provide a relief to Bulgaria, which has been struggling to secure gas supplies at affordable prices since the end of April, when Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut off deliveries over Sofia's refusal to pay in roubles.

Russia has decreased its gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving European Union countries scrambling to secure alternative supplies amid surging prices.

"This pipeline is a game changer. It's a game changer for Bulgaria and for Europe's energy security. And it means freedom. It means freedom from dependency on Russian gas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during an inauguration ceremony in Sofia attended by the leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Azerbaijan, Romania, Serbia and North Macedonia.

"Both here in Bulgaria and across Europe people are feeling the consequences of Russia's war. But thanks to projects like this, Europe will have enough gas for the winter," she said.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) pipeline will transport 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Azeri gas to Bulgaria.

With an initial capacity of 3 bcm per year and plans to later raise this to 5 bcm, the pipeline could provide non-Russian gas to neighbouring Serbia, North Macedonia, Romania and further to Moldova and Ukraine.

It will carry gas from the northern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria. IGB is linked to another pipeline, part of Southern Gas Corridor that carries Azeri gas to Europe.

On Friday, gas operators in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia proposed to transport increased Azeri shipments through their networks to central Europe. 

The 240 million euro ($235.18 million) pipeline is controlled by a joint venture between Bulgarian state energy company BEH, Greek gas utility DEPA and Italy's Edison.

($1 = 1.0205 euros)

Top News / World+Biz

Greece / Bulgaria / Gas Pipeline / Russian gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

59m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 