Grain silos at Mykolaiv port hit by Russian attack - emergencies service

Europe

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

Grain silos at Mykolaiv port hit by Russian attack - emergencies service

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:14 pm
View of damage after the shelling of a private residential complex, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, August 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. SES Ukraine/via REUTERS/File Photo
View of damage after the shelling of a private residential complex, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, August 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. SES Ukraine/via REUTERS/File Photo

Grain silos in Ukraine's second biggest port, Mykolaiv, were hit by Russian shelling of the city on Tuesday, causing a fire that was still burning on Wednesday, Ukraine's emergencies service said.

"As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv, grain silos at an infrastructure facility in the Korabelny district caught fire," the emergencies service said on Facebook on Wednesday. "Firefighting continues."

It published photos showing holes in the metal roofs of at least two silos and fire brigades pouring water on damaged facilities. A 200 square metre area had been affected, it said, without giving any further details.

There are several major grain terminals in Mykolaiv, and some have already come under attack during the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Ukraine is conducting a counter-offensive in the area, which has come under constant shelling in recent weeks, to try to push Russian troops out of the city of Kherson to the southeast and drive them back towards Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Viterra, partly owned by commodity group Glencore, is one of several international grain merchants with facilities in Mikolaiv, which lies on the Southern Bug river close to the Black Sea. Its port terminal caught fire in June but there was no information on whether it had been affected this time around.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on 24 February and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on 22 July by Moscow and Kyiv and the ministry said these ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.

Ukrainian officials have said they also want to open Mykolaiv port for grain exports.

World+Biz

Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

6h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

7h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

4h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

6h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

6h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries