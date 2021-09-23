Google seeking to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source

Europe

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:56 pm

Related News

Google seeking to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source

EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in fines in three different cases in the last decade

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:56 pm
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, US, June 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, US, June 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, just three months after the European Commission opened the case against the company.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the bloc, said in June that it would investigate whether Google favours its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in fines in three different cases in the last decade.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

Tech / World+Biz

google / EU / Antitrust Lawsuit

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

4h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

4h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

6h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly