Germany's Scholz: scorched earth tactics won't help Putin win the war

Europe

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

Germany's Scholz: scorched earth tactics won't help Putin win the war

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 02:04 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity and will not achieve his war aims through scorched earth tactics.

Speaking to the German parliament, he also said Germany had freed itself from dependence on Russian gas but was working to bring energy prices down, including by securing new gas delivery contracts from other countries.

The Russian army has pummelled Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent days, causing blackouts and prompting Ukraine to introduce curbs on electricity usage for the first time since the Russian invasion in February.

Russia has denied targeting civilians.

"We will not let Moscow's latest escalation go unanswered... Scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the war. They will only strengthen the unity and resolve of Ukraine and its partners," Scholz told the German parliament.

"All the lies and propaganda, the talk of 'special operations' and swift victories - all that was just a facade, like a Potemkin village."

Scholz was speaking as the leaders of the 27 European Union countries prepared to meet for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though divisions persist over moves to cap gas prices.

World+Biz

Germany / Rurssia / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

5h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

7h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

17h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

17h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

20h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities