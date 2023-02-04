Germany's Scholz: EU wants to avoid subsidy race with US

Europe

Reuters
04 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:55 am

Related News

Germany's Scholz: EU wants to avoid subsidy race with US

Reuters
04 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:55 am
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrive to hold a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Christian Mang
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrive to hold a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The European Union wants to avoid a subsidy race against the United States and does not want to fare behind Mexico or Canada as a trading partner, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Scholz was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Berlin ahead of an EU summit next week that will discuss funding for green industry projects to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China.

The EU wants to adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by Washington's Inflation Reduction Act, fearing it might lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies.

"We are all in agreement that we don't want to enter a worldwide subsidy competition," Scholz said. "That would be terrible, not so many could keep up - some countries maybe, but that also would not be the goal of things."

"We don't want to be treated worse than Mexico and Canada," he said, referring to two of the other big trading partners with the United States.

Meloni, in her first visit to the German capital since becoming Italian prime minister last year, urged "full flexibility" on using EU funds to boost the bloc's competitiveness. Meloni previously urged "caution" to ensure the EU's proposals do not weaken the bloc's single market.

MELONI DISAVOWS 'ALLERGY' REMARK

Though Meloni became prime minister as head of the most right-wing Italian government since World War Two, she has since struck a more moderate tone.

In 2019, she was quoted in a newspaper article as saying she was "allergic" to Germany but on Friday said she had no memory of making that remark.

"I have no memory of (having said) this ... I have said that German, among the languages I have studied, is the only one I have not been able to learn well," Meloni said.

Vowing a tough line on immigration, her government has tightened rules governing migrant rescues at sea.

"We can't allow immigration policy to be decided by people smugglers," Meloni said on Friday, adding that if illegal immigration could be halted there may be more scope to increase immigration by legal channels. She said she saw the possibility of an increased role for Italian consulates in Africa to handle immigration requests.   

Scholz said it was important to find agreements with origin countries to return illegal migrants, but he added that the EU must keep legal channels for migration open.

World+Biz / USA

EU / US / Olaf Scholz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

26m | Food
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

1h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

22h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

23h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL