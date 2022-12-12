Germany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

Europe

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

Germany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:10 am
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this weekend Germany should attract more foreign workers and make it easier for women and older people to work in order to avoid labour shortages and a crisis in its public pension system in the years ahead.

The government is already working hard on attracting foreign workers to "keep the show on the road" in Europe's biggest economy, Scholz told a citizen forum in Potsdam, near Berlin.

The German government last month agreed plans to reform immigration law, as Berlin seeks to open up Germany's job market to much-needed workers from outside the European Union.

Scholz said this meant the government might not have to substantially raise pension contributions before the end of its mandate in 2025.

The government also wanted to see a rise in the share of women in the workforce, he said in an interview published by the Funke media group. At the moment, 72.1% of women are engaged in the workforce in Germany, compared to 85.3% in Sweden.

Scholz said it was important to enable more people to work up until the official retirement age.

"That's difficult for many people today," he said.

Germany's statistics office said last week the population would likely rise by 1 million to 84 million this year due to migration from Ukraine. It could reach 90 million by 2070, if immigration levels are high, it added.

World+Biz

Germany / Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz / Olaf Scholz / labour shortages

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

17m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to Jobike?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

13h | TBS Career
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

13h | TBS Science
How football did not come home

How football did not come home

13h | TBS SPORTS
how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis