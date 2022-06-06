Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions

Europe

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 08:53 am

Related News

Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 08:53 am
The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.

The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

"The quantities are procured on the market and at market prices. No information can be given on the exact amounts due to commercial confidentiality," said the spokesperson in an emailed response.

Welt am Sonntag said the current cost would be about 3.5 billion euros a year and that further costs could arise from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility which Economy Minister Robert Habeck ordered on Wednesday, it said.

The paper also said the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and end customers in the form of a gas levy from October.

The ministry spokesperson said supplies were not at risk.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Gazprom / Russia / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

2h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

20h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

19m | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

24m | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

14h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata