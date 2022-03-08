Germany can't recommend nuclear power life-span extension

Europe

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:31 pm

Germany can't recommend nuclear power life-span extension

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:31 pm
Arrows show the security route in front of the generator of reactor block A at a nuclear powerplant in Biblis, Germany. REUTERS
Arrows show the security route in front of the generator of reactor block A at a nuclear powerplant in Biblis, Germany. REUTERS
  • Germany looked a short-term, mid-term scenarios
  • Risks, costs of life-time extension outweigh benefits
  • EnBW, RWE, E.ON operate Germany's last nuclear plants

Germany on Tuesday poured cold water on hopes that extending the life-span of its remaining nuclear plants could help cut the country's reliance on Russian energy imports, saying the costs and risks of such a move outweighed limited benefits.

Europe's largest economy late last month floated the idea of keeping nuclear plants, the last of which are to be shut down by the end of the year, as part of its energy mix to diversify away from Russia, which delivers most of Germany's natural gas.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Germany's economy and environment ministries said they had looked at both short-term and mid-term scenarios to figure out whether keeping nuclear plants could make a difference.

"As a result of weighing up the benefits and risks, an extension of the operating lives of the three remaining nuclear power plants is not recommended, also in view of the current gas crisis," they said.

Germany's remaining three nuclear plants are operated by energy firms EnBW, RWE and E.ON.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany has mapped out changes to its energy system to cut dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for two thirds of Germany's natural gas imports.

Alternatives are now under consideration, including more solar and wind power, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as well as gas- and coal-fired power plants. 

German nuclear power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

6h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

10h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

1h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

2h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

2h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market