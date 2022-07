Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels and the task is now to reach its target of 75% gas storage levels by Sept. 1, the head of the country's network regulator said on Twitter on Monday.

Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, added that gas importer Uniper had also ended withdrawals from storage.