Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Europe

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 02:56 pm

The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin

European Union, British and German flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. Photo : Reuters
European Union, British and German flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. Photo : Reuters

Germany police arrested a British man on Tuesday who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

German prosecutors said that the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.

"On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service," the chief federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information," it added.

The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin. He was employed as a local staff member at the embassy until his arrest, which was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities, the prosecutors said.

