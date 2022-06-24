Germany abolishes Nazi-era abortion law

Europe

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

Germany abolishes Nazi-era abortion law

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 05:02 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Germany on Friday abolished a Nazi-era law forbidding doctors from providing information about abortions.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament voted to scrap the law, meaning doctors are now allowed to give out additional information about abortions without fear of prosecution.

Under the law, doctors in Germany had been allowed to say that they offered termination of pregnancies but they were not allowed to give any further details on the procedures involved.

Technically, abortion is illegal altogether in Germany. However, it is allowed under certain circumstances, and the procedure must be performed within 12 weeks of conception.

"For almost a century, doctors have been forbidden and punishable by penalty from providing factual information about methods and possible risks to women who are considering terminating a pregnancy," Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement.

"Today, this time of distrust in women and distrust in doctors is coming to an end."

Any criminal court sentences handed down based on the law since October 1990 will also be repealed, and any ongoing proceedings will be discontinued.

The new government had laid out its plans to eliminate the law in the coalition agreement signed in November.

Top News / World+Biz

Germany / Abortion / Abortion ban / Abortion law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

25m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday