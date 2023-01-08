German police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack

German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday.

The premises of the suspect in city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor's office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster.

"The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack," the statement said.