German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands before the start of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

German Foreign Minister Baerbock on Thursday called on her Russian counterpart to return to the full implementation of the new START nuclear arms control treaty.

"I ask you, Mr (Sergei) Lavrov, to return to full implementation of new START," Baerbock said during the first G20 session on multilateralism, according to the German delegation.