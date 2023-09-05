German chancellor Scholz's black eye patch photo on X: ‘Excited for memes’

Europe

Hindustan Times
05 September, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

German chancellor Scholz's black eye patch photo on X: ‘Excited for memes’

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will have to wear the eye patch for the next few weeks

Hindustan Times
05 September, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 01:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

German chancellor Olaf Scholz joked that he was eagerly awaiting reactions from social media after an official photograph showed him wearing an eye patch following a weekend jogging accident. "Excited to see the memes. Thanks for the get-well wishes, looks worse than it is," the chancellor posted on his account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Olaf Scholz's face is also visibly scratched in the photo. He will have to wear the eye patch for the next few weeks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

The chancellor is set to take part in a Catholic Church event in Berlin and is doing well considering the circumstances, the spokesperson said, adding that Scholz is a regular jogger but he had to cancel his commitments after he fell while running on Saturday. His appointments for the rest of the week are unaffected, the spokesperson said.

 

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Olaf Scholz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

9h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

1h | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World