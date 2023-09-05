German chancellor Scholz's black eye patch photo on X: ‘Excited for memes’

German chancellor Olaf Scholz joked that he was eagerly awaiting reactions from social media after an official photograph showed him wearing an eye patch following a weekend jogging accident. "Excited to see the memes. Thanks for the get-well wishes, looks worse than it is," the chancellor posted on his account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Olaf Scholz's face is also visibly scratched in the photo. He will have to wear the eye patch for the next few weeks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.