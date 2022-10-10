German attorney general launches investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 09:22 pm

FILE PHOTO: A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Germany's attorney general has launched an investigation into the blasts that hit the Russian Nord Stream pipeline network, allowing German investigators to collect evidence, a spokesperson said on Monday. 

Denmark, Sweden and Germany are investigating how the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines ruptured, spewing gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden in September.

Russia has sought to pin the incident on the West, while European countries called it an act of sabotage, without yet saying which country was behind it. 

"Yes, we have initiated an investigation," the spokesperson said.

