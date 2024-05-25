G7 finance leaders to call on Israel to maintain Palestinian bank links

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 03:21 pm

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, Canada&#039;s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Italy&#039;s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta, Japan&#039;s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, France&#039;s Minister for Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, President of Germany&#039;s Federal Reserve Bundesbank Joachim Nagel, World Bank President Ajay Banga, attend a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors&#039; meeting in Stresa, Italy, May 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
G7 finance leaders will call on Israel to maintain correspondent banking links between Israeli and Palestinian banks to allow vital transactions, trade and services to continue, according to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters on Saturday(25 May).

The statement, to be released at the end of a Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in northern Italy, also calls for Israel "to release withheld clearance revenues to the Palestinian Authority, in view of its urgent fiscal needs".

The statement echoes a warning on Thursday from the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the failure to renew a soon-to-expire banking waiver would cut off a critical lifeline for the Palestinian territories amid a devastating conflict in Gaza. 

"We call on Israel to take the necessary measures to ensure that correspondent banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks remain in place, so that vital financial transactions and critical trade and services continue," the draft statement said.

The G7 finance leaders also called for the removal or relaxation of other measures "that have negatively impacted commerce to avoid further exacerbating the economic situation in the West Bank."

