G7 commits to $32 billion in budget support for Ukraine in 2023

Europe

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

G7 commits to $32 billion in budget support for Ukraine in 2023

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:14 pm
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations has mobilised up to $32 billion in budget and economic support for Ukraine next year, their finance ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday, adding that they are prepared to give more if needed.

"We remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine's urgent short-term financing needs," the ministers said, while encouraging other donors to up their contributions to the war-torn country.

The G7's pledge of $32 billion includes $19 billion from the European Union, the statement said.

The full amount has now been disbursed or is in the process of being disbursed to Ukraine, according to the statement from the ministers from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

Supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion remains a priority of the G7, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said. Germany, which has held the G7 presidency this year, is handing over the reins to Japan for 2023.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

 

Top News / World+Biz

G7 / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

21h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

12h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

30m | TBS Career
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

1h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI