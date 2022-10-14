G20 chair Indrawati says 'huge gaps' remain on Ukraine war, geopolitical issues

G20 chair Indrawati says 'huge gaps' remain on Ukraine war, geopolitical issues

Indonesia&#039;s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Group of 20 major economies has "quite a lot of huge gaps" to bridge over geopolitical divisions, including the war in Ukraine, but remains in agreement over many financial issues, the group's chair said on Thursday.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference after another G20 finance leaders' meeting ended without a joint statement that the group this year has nonetheless been able to maintain its status "as a premier global forum for economic and financial policy."

Indrawati said that the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors agreed on the need to improve its common framework for debt restructuring to bring more predictability into the process and to use resources and capacity to respond to the needs of many developing countries. The group also reaffirmed its commitment to a global deal struck last year to reform international corporate taxation, she said.

