Future Queen Camilla speaks about new title for the first time

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain October 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken for the first time about being endorsed as 'Queen Consort' when her husband Charles becomes King.

Speaking on a solo outing in London, Camilla said she is 'very honoured and very touched' to have been given the new title by the Queen as she marked her platinum jubilee, report METRO.

Camilla, 74, was appearing in public having tested negative for Covid despite her husband Prince Charles contracting the virus.

The couple were out together last night and then Charles tested positive today for the second time but is not showing symptoms.

Speaking to Willie Hartley Russell, high sheriff for Berkshire, during the visit on Thursday, Camilla said: 'He's diagnosed now. Luckily (she's negative). I've taken it so many times.'

Mr Hartley Russell said: 'It gets a bit pointless, doesn't it?' and Camilla agreed.

Speaking afterwards, he added: 'She said, "Yes, unfortunately he had tested positive again". I said he must be building up lots of antibodies.

'She said something like he's finding it a bit tiresome to have got it again, but she said it in a light-hearted way.'

Camilla was visiting Nourish Hub, a community kitchen based in Notting Hill to mark its opening.

While there she was asked by a guest how she felt about the title, which was announced over the weekend.

Camilla told him: 'I feel very honoured, very honoured and very touched.'