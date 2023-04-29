Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, official says apparent drone attack

Europe

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:22 pm

Related News

Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, official says apparent drone attack

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:22 pm
A still image from a video shows smoke rising following an alleged drone attack on oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from a video shows smoke rising following an alleged drone attack on oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS

A fuel tank was ablaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in what appeared to be a drone strike, the Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone hit," Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia's full-fledged invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Razvozhaev said no one was hurt in Saturday's fire.

"The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operative services," he wrote. "Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localise the fire."

World+Biz

Ukarine crisis / Russia / Sevastopol

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

2h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

2h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

55m | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

2h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

17h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'