French prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen

Europe

Reuters
18 April, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:50 am

Related News

French prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen

Le Pen is challenging Emmanuel Macron in a presidential election with opinion polls showing Macron edging ahead in next Sunday's second round runoff

Reuters
18 April, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:50 am
A combination picture shows portraits of the two candidates running for the second round in the 2022 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party, and French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election. Pictures taken February 5, 2022 (L) and April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A combination picture shows portraits of the two candidates running for the second round in the 2022 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party, and French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election. Pictures taken February 5, 2022 (L) and April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French prosecutors said on Sunday they are examining a report by the European Union's anti-fraud agency accusing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and members of her party of misappropriating thousands of euros' worth of EU funds.

Le Pen is challenging Emmanuel Macron in a presidential election with opinion polls showing Macron edging ahead in next Sunday's second round runoff.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that it was studying a report it received from the EU anti-fraud agency OLAF on March 11.

Investigative website Mediapart wrote on Saturday that the OLAF report claimed Le Pen had misappropriated 140,000 euros of public money with party members in total diverting 617,000 euros. None are accused of profiting directly, but of claiming EU funds for staff and event expenses.

Le Pen's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The French will not be fooled by attempts of the European Union and the European institutions (...) to interfere in the presidential campaign and harm Marine Le Pen," National Rally president Jordan Bardella told Europe 1 radio.

He said his party had filed two legal complaints against OLAF, and that it would be filing a third in response to the report.

Speaking to BFM TV, Le Pen's lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut said his client denied the charges. He said she had yet to be questioned and neither he nor Le Pen had seen the OLAF report.

Le Pen has been under investigation since 2017 as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

World+Biz / Politics

Marine Le Pen / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

1h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

3h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

2h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

17h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

17h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

17h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots