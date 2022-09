French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Macron said on Thursday on his Twitter account.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, 19 September at 1000 GMT.