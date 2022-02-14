French police kill man who attacked them with knife at Paris rail station, minister says

Europe

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

French police kill man who attacked them with knife at Paris rail station, minister says

The incident was not thought to be terrorist-related

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:56 pm
French police outside the Gare du Nord station after French police killed a person who attacked them with a knife inside the train station in Paris, France, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police outside the Gare du Nord station after French police killed a person who attacked them with a knife inside the train station in Paris, France, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Summary

  • Incident not seen as terrorism-related for now
  • Police fired on man after he attacked them with knife
  • Incident has caused traffic disruption at Gare du Nord
  • No members of the public hurt

Police on Monday morning killed a man who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

The incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, the minister said.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium. Djebarri said the incident had caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had said earlier that the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, adding that no members of the public had been hurt.

Djebbari told RMC Radio that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, and that the man who had been shot dead was already known to the police for hanging around in the Gare du Nord.

Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters, as people prepare to go to the polls for April's presidential election.

World+Biz

French police / French / Paris rail station\ / Paris rail station attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

3h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

4h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

5h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

2h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

2h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

2h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director