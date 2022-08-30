French PM warns of rationing risk this winter

Europe

BSS/AFP
30 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

French PM warns of rationing risk this winter

BSS/AFP
30 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:27 pm
French PM warns of rationing risk this winter

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned company bosses on Monday about the risk of energy rationing this winter and urged them to take steps to reduce their consumption.

"If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers," she told the Medef business group.

"If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it," she continued.

Borne said the government was already drawing up contingency plans, including a "quota trading system" that would enable companies to buy and sell power quotas.

The government was also preparing measures to support companies that would be "too severely affected" by rationing.

The clear warning about the risk of shortages further underlines efforts by the government to prepare public opinion and businesses for looming difficulties caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking last week at the first cabinet meeting since the August summer holidays, President Emmanuel Macron warned that France might need to make "sacrifices" as a result of what he called the "end of abundance".

"Every company needs to mobilise and act. I call on everyone to establish their own energy-saving plans in September," Borne continued, while stressing that the crisis would help the transition away from fossil fuels.

"The months ahead are just a step in the bigger transition that we need to make," she said.

France is more sheltered than many European countries from the surge in gas prices caused by Russia's decision to reduce its exports to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from a fleet of 56 nuclear reactors, but 32 are currently offline either for routine maintenance or to evaluate corrosion risks.

Borne said that "the restarting of reactors that have been shut is essential to avoid blackouts."

'Ok this winter' 

Macron struck a more upbeat tone during a visit to Algeria last week where extra supplies from the North African producer were discussed.

"We are not going to have any problems because we depend very little on gas," Macron told reporters in Algiers on Friday. "We have one pipeline with Norway. We increased the volume and we've diversified things."

He pointed to a new terminal able to process liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the northern port of Le Havre, as well as efforts to fill French gas stock facilities, which are 90 percent full.

"So from a purely French perspective, things will be ok this winter. The issue is a European one," Macron explained, saying that "solidarity" might be needed to help out fellow EU partners who are more dependent on Russian gas.

Gas accounts for around 20 percent of France's overall energy consumption, but is used as a power source for less than 10 percent of its electricity, statistics from the International Energy Agency show.

French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the Medef meeting that the weather was "the most crucial factor of the months ahead".

Claire Waysand, deputy chief executive of energy supplier Engie, added that "to be sure that we get through winter with enough electricity and gas, we have an interest in it not being too cold.

"If so, then there might be days when there are real tensions."

World+Biz

energy rationing / France / French PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries