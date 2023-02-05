French PM offers to tweak pension overhaul for conservatives backing

Europe

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 08:59 am

Related News

French PM offers to tweak pension overhaul for conservatives backing

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 08:59 am
A general view shows protesters, members of French Socialist party and members of the EELV ecologist party gathering at Place d&#039;Italie during a demonstration against French government&#039;s pension reform plan in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view shows protesters, members of French Socialist party and members of the EELV ecologist party gathering at Place d'Italie during a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered on Sunday to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise the retirement age two years to 64 and extend the period workers have to pay in as part of a reform it says is necessary to keep the system out of the red in the coming years.

Since his party lost its majority last year, the government needs votes from the conservative Les Republicains to pass the unpopular reform in parliament.

While workers who started to work before 20 would be allowed to continue to leave the workforce early under the reform, Borne said she was open to suggestions from conservatives to extending the measure.

"We are going to move by extending the measure for long careers to those who started working at 20 and 21. They will be able to retire at 63," Borne said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche Sunday newspaper.

She added that the move would affect up to 30,000 people and cost up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) per year, which meant that a source of financing would need to be found.

Her government has faced two days of nationwide strikes since presenting the reform on Jan. 10 with unions planning another on Tuesday.

World+Biz

France / pension / Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

1d | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

19h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

16h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

15h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

21h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

22h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain