French left-wing parties pledge to team up for snap elections

Reuters
11 June, 2024, 11:00 am
11 June, 2024, 11:00 am

French left-wing parties pledge to team up for snap elections

The bloc had worked together during the previous parliamentary campaign in 2022 before a leadership struggle and policy differences - including on the Gaza war - led to cracks in their alliance

Reuters
11 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Jordan Bardella, President of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party, arrives at the RN party headquarters in Paris, the day after French far-right win in European Parliament vote and the announcement of early legislative elections in France, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Jordan Bardella, President of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party, arrives at the RN party headquarters in Paris, the day after French far-right win in European Parliament vote and the announcement of early legislative elections in France, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

France's opposition left-wing parties late on Monday pledged to work together and nominate joint candidates in snap parliament elections later this month to challenge the government and Marine Le Pen's far-right movement. 

The country's socialists, greens, communists and the more radical France Unbowed party in a joint release made a call for a shared platform to "present an alternative to (President) Emmanuel Macron and fight against the racist project of the far right". 

The parties said they would support a joint candidate in each electoral district from the first round of voting on June 30. 

The bloc had worked together during the previous parliamentary campaign in 2022 before a leadership struggle and policy differences - including on the Gaza war - led to cracks in their alliance. 

Following a massive loss for his Renaissance party in Sunday's European Parliament election, Macron announced snap elections and dissolved the National Assembly. 

In a first opinion poll released on Monday, the far-right National Rally was forecast to score the most votes without securing an absolute majority.

