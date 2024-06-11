French left-wing parties pledge to team up for snap elections

Jordan Bardella, President of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party, arrives at the RN party headquarters in Paris, the day after French far-right win in European Parliament vote and the announcement of early legislative elections in France, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

France's opposition left-wing parties late on Monday pledged to work together and nominate joint candidates in snap parliament elections later this month to challenge the government and Marine Le Pen's far-right movement.

The country's socialists, greens, communists and the more radical France Unbowed party in a joint release made a call for a shared platform to "present an alternative to (President) Emmanuel Macron and fight against the racist project of the far right".

The parties said they would support a joint candidate in each electoral district from the first round of voting on June 30.

The bloc had worked together during the previous parliamentary campaign in 2022 before a leadership struggle and policy differences - including on the Gaza war - led to cracks in their alliance.

Following a massive loss for his Renaissance party in Sunday's European Parliament election, Macron announced snap elections and dissolved the National Assembly.

In a first opinion poll released on Monday, the far-right National Rally was forecast to score the most votes without securing an absolute majority.