French labour minister says raising pensions age 'non-negotiable despite mass protests

Europe

Reuters
01 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:35 pm

Related News

French labour minister says raising pensions age 'non-negotiable despite mass protests

Reuters
01 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows protesters, members of French Socialist party and members of the EELV ecologist party gathering at Place d&#039;Italie during a demonstration against French government&#039;s pension reform plan in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows protesters, members of French Socialist party and members of the EELV ecologist party gathering at Place d'Italie during a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French Labour Minister Oliver Dussopt said on Wednesday that raising the retirement age to 64 was "non-negotiable", a day after more than a million people marched in protest at the proposed measure and a union leader called for rolling strikes.

Opinion polls show a substantial majority in France oppose increasing the retirement age to 64 from 62, a move President Emmanuel Macron argues is vital to ensuring the viability of the pension system.

A total of 1.272 million people took part in the protests nationwide on Tuesday, up slightly from the first nationwide demonstration on Jan. 19, the Interior Ministry said.

"If we do not go to 64, the pension system will not break even. What is not negotiable is the issue of returning to break-even," Dussopt told France 2 Television.

"Mobilisation was large, this should lead us to continue to explain it," he added.

FILE PHOTO: A protester throws a projectile amid tear gas during clashes near the Invalides during a demonstration against French government&#039;s pension reform plan in Paris as part of a national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: A protester throws a projectile amid tear gas during clashes near the Invalides during a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Paris as part of a national strike and protests in France, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Hard-left CGT Union leader Philippe Martinez called for more industrial action, accusing the government of playing down opposition to its reform.

"I believe in rolling strikes. The government is trying to minimise the discontent. The prime minister and the president are leading us to it. They are playing the tug of war," he told France Inter radio.

For unions, the challenge however will be maintaining walkouts at a time when high inflation is eroding salaries.

Union leaders at a joint news conference at the end of the march on Tuesday said they would organise more strikes and demonstrations against the reform on February 7, a Tuesday, but also on February 11, a Saturday when most people are not working.

World+Biz

France / pension scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

7h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

4h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

20h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms