French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on 14 April

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:58 pm
Flames from a fire rise behind law enforcement officers during a demonstration against the French government&#039;s pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Flames from a fire rise behind law enforcement officers during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Constitutional Council will issue a much-awaited verdict on 14 April on whether or not the government's plans to increase the French retirement age are in line with constitutional rules, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The plan by President Emmanuel Macron's government to delay the retirement age by two years to 64 have encountered fierce opposition from workers and trade unions, with the latest set of nationwide protests against it having taken place on Tuesday.

Unions have asked Macron to withdraw or pause the bill – which has been adopted but not yet published, pending a review by the Constitutional Council – to calm things down.

The government has said it is more than willing to talk to unions, but on other topics, and has consistently said it would stand firm on the pensions issue. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to meet unions next Monday and Tuesday.

 

