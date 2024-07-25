Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

Europe

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:26 pm

Related News

Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading "Oil kills"

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:26 pm
Police, security and medical staff parked their vehicles after activists of the &quot;Letzte Generation&quot; (Last Generation) staged a demonstration near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maximilian Schwarz
Police, security and medical staff parked their vehicles after activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) staged a demonstration near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maximilian Schwarz

Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, temporarily suspended flights on Thursday morning after several climate activists blocked runways by glueing themselves to the tarmac.

"Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being," the airport said on social media platform X, asking them to check their flight status and allow for extra travel time. 

Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading "Oil kills". Images released by the group showed protesters in orange safety vests with their hand glued to the tarmac. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A federal police spokesperson said several climate activists were on the airport grounds.

The group has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign that began on Wednesday.

Last Generation repeated its demand on Thursday that the German government help shape and sign a global agreement to regulate the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport, the country's sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.

Last Generation activist Ronja Kuenkler told media that Wednesday's protest was just the beginning but declined to say if the Paris Olympics, starting on Friday, would be targeted.

Top News / World+Biz

Frankfurt airport / Last Generation / Climate Activists / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos