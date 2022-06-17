France's Macron skeptical on deal to get grain out of Ukraine's Odesa port

France's Macron skeptical on deal to get grain out of Ukraine's Odesa port

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia&#039;s aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was open to talking to Russia's President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to strike a deal to get grain out of the Ukrainian port of Odesa but that he saw little chance of an agreement.

"We have to talk with Russia on food security and it (discussions) can be justified by liaising directly with the UN secretary general to get grains out of Odesa," Macron told BFM TV on his way back from Ukraine.

"But I don't believe a lot in this path, because I already had talks a few weeks ago with President Putin, but he didn't want to accept a U.N. resolution on this subject."

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

