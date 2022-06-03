France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Fifty-seven percent of French people expect President Emmanuel Macron to win a majority in mid-June's parliamentary elections, although the same percentage want Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne removed, according to a survey for RTL radio released on Friday.

The BVA Opinion/Orange/RTL poll, which surveyed 1,002 people from 31 May 2 June , added that while 57% did not want Borne to remain as prime minister, 68% did not want rival far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon in the post either.

The poll did not indicate who the French public want to see replacing Borne. It also showed that six out of 10 people could not name their local member of parliament.

The parliamentary elections take place in two rounds of voting on 12 June and 19 June. Macron needs a majority to help him push through his planned pro-business reforms.