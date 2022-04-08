France's Macron says Le Pen's programme will scare international investors

Europe

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

France's Macron says Le Pen's programme will scare international investors

Le Pen has surged in polls in recent weeks, and is expected to face off in the second round against Macron, a centre-left candidate whose policymaking has drifted to the right, in a repeat of the 2017 election

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 12:09 pm
Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a political campaign rally in Perpignan, France, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a political campaign rally in Perpignan, France, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea

If French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is elected this month, her social programme will drive away international investors, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with daily Le Parisien.

Le Pen has surged in polls in recent weeks, and is expected to face off in the second round against Macron, a centre-left candidate whose policymaking has drifted to the right, in a repeat of the 2017 election.

"Marine Le Pen's social program is a lie because she does not finance it ... When she says, 'I will increase pensions,' she lies, she will not do it," Macron said.

"Her program will create massive unemployment because it will drive international investors away and it will not hold up budget-wise," he added.

"Her fundamentals have not changed: it is a racist program that aims to divide society and is very brutal."

Macron, whose re-election was thought to be a foregone conclusion even a few weeks ago, is still ahead in the polls for the second-round match-up, but his lead is within the margin of error.

World+Biz

France / Le Pen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

2h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

3h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

4h | Features
The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

1h | Videos
Read book to succeed

Read book to succeed

2h | Videos
Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

2h | Videos
Types of cheese

Types of cheese

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma