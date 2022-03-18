France's Macron promises welfare shake-up, more economic reforms if he wins second term

Europe

Reuters
18 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

France's Macron promises welfare shake-up, more economic reforms if he wins second term

Opinion polls show Macron is likely to win the first round of the election on 10 April and beat any opponent in a run-off on 24 April. His longstanding lead has grown in recent weeks, with voters approving of his diplomatic efforts over the Ukraine war

Reuters
18 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 02:54 pm
France&#039;s Macron promises welfare shake-up, more economic reforms if he wins second term

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would increase the retirement age, cut taxes and further loosen labour market rules if he wins a second term in next month's election, seeking a mandate to press on with pro-business reforms.

Opinion polls show Macron is likely to win the first round of the election on 10 April and beat any opponent in a run-off on 24 April. His longstanding lead has grown in recent weeks, with voters approving of his diplomatic efforts over the Ukraine war.

"We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference," Macron told a news conference, highlighting the war on the European Union's doorstep and the global challenge of climate change.

Stressing his pro-business credentials is not without risk as households feel the squeeze from rising prices, but Macron said he wanted to see through a reshaping of the economy.

Laying out his campaign platform for the first time, he said he would increase the retirement age to 65 from 62, slash taxes by 15 billion euros per year, make some benefits conditional on community work and reform unemployment insurance to push people to get back to work.

"It's quite normal, especially when you consider the state of public coffers, that we work more," Macron said.

Macron is a former investment banker who was elected in 2017 on a centrist platform and his policies have veered to the right during his mandate. But he had put some of his planned changes, including the raised pension age, on hold amid a series of crises, including the yellow vest protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

With economic growth surging and unemployment falling to its current 7.4%, Macron can point to data to show he has rebooted the euro zone's second biggest economy since he took office, but he said he wanted to go further.

"The rate of unemployment is at its lowest level for 15 years, the youth unemployment rate is at its lowest level for 40 years ... none of these results can be considered enough," he said.

FOSSIL FUELS

Macron said that another key aim if he is re-elected will be to make France more self-sufficient, with proposals ranging from investing "massively" toward agricultural and industrial independence to building more nuclear reactors and strengthening the army.

France could be one of the first countries to wean itself off fossil fuels, he said, while adding that he wanted to build a "European metaverse" to compete with U.S. tech giants and make Europe more independent on that front too.

The 44-year old president, who is likely to face a far-right or conservative opponent in the run-off round, also said he would get tougher on law and order, including putting more police on the streets, tightening conditions required for long-term residency permits and making it easier to expel people whose asylum request has been rejected.

Macron also said he planned more subsidies for single mothers and inheritance tax breaks for those wanting to leave money to their grand-children or nieces and nephews.

Opinion polls in recent weeks show Macron winning up to 31% of the vote in the first round, up from around 25% last month.

But even if he goes on to win re-election, Macron will need his centrist La Republique en Marche (LaRem) party - which has failed in all recent local elections - and its allies to win a parliamentary election in June if he is to have a strong base to implement his policies.

World+Biz

France / Emmanuel Macron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

28m | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

3h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

17h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

17h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

17h | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh