France's Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

Europe

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

France's Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 08:51 am
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals in France, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals in France, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion.

Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up on Tuesday with a visit to Kyiv, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed.

"We're heading to Putin's lair, in many ways it's a throw of the dice," one source close to Macron told Reuters.

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member.

Two sources close to Macron said one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a "Super April" of elections in Europe - in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Macron, in France.

The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicised diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has both tried to cajole and confront Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.

Soon after his election, Macron rolled out the red carpet for Putin at the Palace of Versailles, but also used the visit to publicly decry Russian meddling during the election. Two years later, the pair met at the French president's summer residence.

But Macron's many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.

Eastern European countries who suffered decades under Soviet rule have criticized Macron's cooperative stance on Russia, leery of Macron's talk of negotiating a "new European security order" with Russia.

To counter critics ahead of the trip and take on the mantle of European leadership in this crisis, Macron has been at pains to consult with other Western leaders this time, including Britain's Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.

The French president's visit to Moscow and Ukraine comes less than three months before a presidential election at home. His political advisers see a potential electoral dividend, although Macron has yet to announce whether he will run.

"For the president, it's an opportunity to show his leadership in Europe. That he is above the fray," one French government source said.

Top News / World+Biz

France / Macron / Morocco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places