France to speed up migrant expulsions but make residency easier for some

Europe

Reuters
02 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

France to speed up migrant expulsions but make residency easier for some

Reuters
02 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 06:57 pm
A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France aims to speed up the expulsion of illegal migrants while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers, the interior and labour ministers said in a joint interview published on Wednesday.

Over the past weeks the subject of expulsion orders for undocumented migrants has been at the heart of public debate in France, following the murder of a 12-year-old girl, for which the main suspect is an Algerian woman with no residency permit.

"If I had to summarise, I would say that we must now be mean to the bad guys and nice to the good ones," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a joint interview with Labour Minister Olivier Dusspot in Le Monde newspaper.

They described a bill due to be voted on in parliament in early 2023 that would include measures favoured by the right: making expulsions easier, eliminating protection for groups such as those who arrived in France as small children, and denying welfare benefits to those told to leave.

But the tougher stance would be mitigated by measures such as automatic renewal of residency rights for some of those holding long-term residency permits. It would become easier for migrants who work in sectors that struggle to hire staff to legalise their situation and obtain residency, they said.

Serge Slama, a public law professor at the University of Grenoble-Alpes, said having the interior and labour ministers discuss the policies jointly was an attempt to win wide support by showing it is a "balanced law".

There are already procedures to legalise the situation of workers in under-staffed sectors - a list was created in 2007 - but the process is not "dynamic enough to respond to real needs of businesses," Slama said.

Without a majority in parliament, the centrist government needs to convince other political forces to back their proposals to turn them into law.

Top News / World+Biz

France / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

10h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

6h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

54m | Videos
Pigeon market of Cumilla

Pigeon market of Cumilla

1h | Videos
Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

5h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names