France says sanctions starting to have impact on Russia - govt spokesperson
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact".
"We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told BFM TV.
Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.