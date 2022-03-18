France says sanctions starting to have impact on Russia - govt spokesperson

Europe

Reuters
18 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 02:37 pm

Ukrainian biggest market Barabashovo is seen in fire after a shelling amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine 17 March 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
Ukrainian biggest market Barabashovo is seen in fire after a shelling amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine 17 March 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact".

"We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told BFM TV.

Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. 

