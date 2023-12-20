France passes controversial immigration bill

Europe

DW
20 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

France passes controversial immigration bill

The bill aimed at tightening immigration rules was passed without the need for far-right votes, despite major opposition

DW
20 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:32 am
The immigration bill received a large majority in the lower house of the French parliamentImage: Michel Euler/AP photo/picture alliance
The immigration bill received a large majority in the lower house of the French parliamentImage: Michel Euler/AP photo/picture alliance

Lawmakers in the French parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that will bring in stricter controls on migration.

President Emmanuel Macron had been facing a rebellion from within his party after the bill won support from the far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen.

But in the end, it passed through the lower house with votes from Macron's centrist coalition and conservative lawmakers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin — who had spearheaded the bill — expressed relief after a large majority voted in favor, meaning it no longer depended on the support from those far-right lawmakers. 

The subject of immigration is a major political plank for the upcoming parliamentary elections. While the passing of the bill would have favored Macron, the support shown by Le Pen — who called the stricter bill "a great ideological victory" for the far-right — can also improve her chances in the elections.

What does the new immigration law entail?

Ever since the bill was first submitted, it has seen various amendments toughening the immigration rules, with the left accusing the government of giving in to the pressure from the far-right.

To make the legislation more agreeable for the right, the government decided to weaken measures that would have allowed some immigrants residency permits. The government also agreed to extend the duration of stay in France for migrants to be eligible to access welfare benefits.

With the new legislation, access to housing benefits will be also be delayed for unemployed non-EU migrants by five years.

In order to gain the support of the right, the government has also introduced migration quotas which will make it more difficult for immigrants' children to become French.

While now it will be easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labour to get a residency permit, it will also be easier to expel illegal migrants.

World+Biz

France / Europe migration policy / Europe migrants / Europe Migrants crisis / French Immigration bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

3h | Panorama
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

18h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

20h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

48m | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

12h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

13h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

14h | TBS Stories