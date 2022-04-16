France to give Ukrainian refugees access to housing, family benefits

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:08 am

France to give Ukrainian refugees access to housing, family benefits

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:08 am
People fleeing from Ukraine eat and get some rest at a welcome centre upon their arrival at Berlin&#039;s Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People fleeing from Ukraine eat and get some rest at a welcome centre upon their arrival at Berlin's Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

France will make housing and family benefits available for Ukrainian refugees once the emergency lodging phase is over, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

France will give displaced Ukrainians the right to access aid for personal housing with family supplements, as well as benefits for family maintenance, it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, more than 57,000 Ukrainians have entered France since Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24, largely women and children, and more than 41,000 have been granted "temporary protection".

It said that over 11,000 Ukrainian children have so far enrolled in French schools, and that families could place younger children in day-care centres free of charge.

Over 4.7 million people have fled Ukraine overall since the start of the war, according to the United Nations refugee agency, with more than half crossing into Poland.

