France bans Israeli companies from annual Eurosatory arms fair

Europe

Reuters
01 June, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:32 am

Related News

France bans Israeli companies from annual Eurosatory arms fair

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" over an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah and prompting an outcry from global leaders

Reuters
01 June, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:32 am
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises (PME), members of professional federations and local elected officials to launch of the new ETIncelles program to win the export battle, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises (PME), members of professional federations and local elected officials to launch of the new ETIncelles program to win the export battle, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

France has banned Israeli companies from participating in this year's annual Eurosatory arms and defence industry exhibition in Villepinte near Paris next month, the event's organisers and the French Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"Following a decision by government authorities, there will not be an Israeli stand at the Eurosatory 2024 salon," a spokesperson for the organisers said via email.

The Defence Ministry told Reuters that: "Conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" over an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah and prompting an outcry from global leaders.

 

World+Biz

France / Israel / Eurosatory arms fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

3h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

3h | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

4h | Videos