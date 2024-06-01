France bans Israeli companies from annual Eurosatory arms fair

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises (PME), members of professional federations and local elected officials to launch of the new ETIncelles program to win the export battle, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

France has banned Israeli companies from participating in this year's annual Eurosatory arms and defence industry exhibition in Villepinte near Paris next month, the event's organisers and the French Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"Following a decision by government authorities, there will not be an Israeli stand at the Eurosatory 2024 salon," a spokesperson for the organisers said via email.

The Defence Ministry told Reuters that: "Conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah."

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" over an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah and prompting an outcry from global leaders.