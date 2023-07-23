Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

Europe

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:49 am

Related News

Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:49 am
Emergency services members work outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe carrying boiling hot water in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Paramoshin
Emergency services members work outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe carrying boiling hot water in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Paramoshin

Four people were killed and 10 injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, officials said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Russian news agencies quoted investigators as saying that there had been no ammonia leak at the site as had been suspected for a time.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.

World+Biz

Moscow / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

19h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

19h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

10h | TBS SPORTS
A musical portrait of Dhaka city

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

12h | TBS Stories
“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

15h | TBS Face to Face
Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price