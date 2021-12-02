Four injured after old WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich - police

Europe

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:07 pm

Related News

Four injured after old WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich - police

Explosives experts were summoned to the site to examine the remains of the bomb

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:07 pm
Four people were injured when an old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich&#039;s busy main train station on Wednesday (December 1), police said on Twitter. Photo :Reuters
Four people were injured when an old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich's busy main train station on Wednesday (December 1), police said on Twitter. Photo :Reuters

Four people were injured when an old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich's busy main train station on Wednesday, police said on Twitter, raising the number of wounded from three earlier.

The Munich fire brigade said one of the people was seriously injured.

More than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions are discovered each year in Germany, more than 70 years after the end of World War Two.

British and American warplanes pummelled the country with 1.5 million tonnes of bombs that killed 600,000 people. Officials estimate that 15% of the bombs failed to explode, some of which were buried six meters (20 feet) deep in the ground.

The explosion happened as the site was being drilled to build a tunnel, police said, adding the area had been cordoned off.

"There is no danger outside this area," police said.

Explosives experts were summoned to the site to examine the remains of the bomb, the fire brigade said.

Due to the blast, rail travel to and from the main train station was suspended, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn. It was not clear when rail traffic would resume.

World War Two bombs are regularly discovered during construction work in Germany and are usually defused by experts or destroyed in controlled explosions. However, there have been cases of deadly blasts in the past.

Three police explosives experts in Goettingen were killed in 2010 while preparing to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb, and in 2014 a construction worker in Euskirchen was killed when his power shovel struck a buried 4,000-pound bomb. In 1994, three Berlin construction workers were killed in a similar accident.

In 2012, a fireball lit up the sky in Munich, causing millions of euros of damage to 17 buildings, when authorities had to detonate a deteriorated 500-pound bomb. In 2015, a 1,000-pound bomb ripped a three-meter-deep hole in a motorway near Offenbach in central Germany.

Top News / World+Biz

WWII / aircraft bomb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

58m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

22h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'