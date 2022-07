Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:

Fourth round votes:

Rishi Sunak

118

Penny Mordaunt

92

Liz Truss

86

Kemi Badenoch

59